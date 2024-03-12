Komphela explains why Khenyeza was missing from Arrows bench

Komphela has clarified why Mabhuti Khenyeza, who was in charge before arrival, was missing from the dugout.

New Golden Arrows head coach Steve Komphela has opened up about rejoining the KwaZulu-Natal based club shortly after his departure from Moroka Swallows.



Komphela is back at the Durban outfit that he dumped in 2020 to join DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns as a senior coach.

Before the season started, the 56-year-old took over the coaching reins at the embattled Dube Birds who were embroiled in a salary dispute with its players late last year

The relationship with Swallows ended on a sour note three weeks ago and it didn’t take long for Komphela to return to his former home when Abafana bes’thende came calling.

“First of all, I have to consider the level of risk. I spoke to a friend of mine before I went to Durban and he said what if (it doesn’t work out) but if you’re governed by fear, you will go nowhere,” Komphela explained.

“The fact that I worked at Arrows before, I know that the chairlady gives support to her coaches, I know the guys I would be working with, having looked at the team and the table, it was quite realistic to say help people who need help.”

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach hit the ground running with a 1-0 win over Polokwane City on Sunday in what was his first match back at the helm. He clarified why Mabhuti Khenyeza, who was in charge before arrival, was missing from the dugout.

“He (Khenyeza) was suspended. I think it was an accumulation of yellow cards. Even from his playing days Mabhuti was very intense and we are similar but not in a bad way,” he said.

“One thing that I picked up from him and Musa Bilankulu is that they have grown tremendously. I coached Musa at under-23 in 2005. Now when you sit with these people and you talk about football, you understand that they are so rich with knowledge.



“You take pride that this guy I coached and he is now coaching with me, even with Mabhuti Khenyeza. So it talks to leadership again to say as much as I earn a living from football but how many people am I developing?.

“The list of players I coached before who are now coaches is crazy. Musa and Mabhuti are no different, some of the things they say in our technical meetings are just mind-boggling.”