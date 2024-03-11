Johnson plays down argument with Chiefs goalkeeper Petersen

Petersen was caught on camera screaming at Johnson.

Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs and coach Cavin Johnson during the DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has explained the argument between himself and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen during the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.



This was after Petersen was caught on camera screaming at Johnson after the 3-2 loss to the Buccaneers at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Oh, it was just a normal chat with the coach. ‘Coach, we lost the game, what do we have to fight’. Did you see Kevin De Bruyne tell Pep Guardiola to shut up? It’s normal. I want my players to react when we lose. I want them to react and if they react to me then I take all that on my shoulder because tomorrow I will fix up whatever the reaction is and that is football,” said Johnson as quoted by SABC Sport.



“I don’t want them to be mouses [mice], they have to be people who come and question me. I have to question them because in front of a 100,000 people, no one can hear each other, it’s only those 11 players on the pitch that have to work,” Johnson added.



Meanwhile, Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has blamed Johnson for Amakhosi’s loss to the Buccaneers.

“Kaizer Chiefs were leading but not in terms of the game,” Khumalo told SABC Sport.

“Both, the players and the technical team couldn’t manage the game. You can’t be scoring goals and allowing a team to score.

“Somewhere, somehow, either it’s the bench or the information the are getting is not corresponding.

“How on earth do you then substitute the entire right flank and Pirates score on the right flank immediately after that.



“It was lost on the bench. Like I said game-management, all the players didn’t understand what exactly the coach needed.

“But to be honest and precise – get quality players,” concluded the Chiefs legend.