Sundowns held by SuperSport in Tshwane derby

The Brazilians are still unbeaten in 18 games this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw at home by SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership match that was played at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.



Teboho Mokoena’s opening goal was cancelled out by veteran striker Bradley Grobler as both teams shared the spoils in the Tshwane derby.



The Brazilians are still unbeaten in 18 league games this season. Their overall run now stands at a record-extending 42 matches in the league.



Mokoena lit up the capital city derby with a trademark thunderbolt that found the top corner from about 30 yards out on the half hour mark. That was his second goal in as many matches.



It didn’t take long for Matsatsantsa a Pitori to restore parity when Grobler tucked home from Lyle Lakay’s free-kick four minutes later.



It was a lively and entertaining first half of football at the traditional rugby stadium between the two rivals who went into the break level.



There were two big talking points in the opening 45 minutes and both teams will feel that they should have had a penalty call go their way but referee Xola Sitela was not in a generous mood.



Thembinkosi Lorch went down from a challenge by Siphesihle Ndlovu but instead Sitela booked him for dissent. Grobler will also feel his side should have been awarded a spot kick when he was cla,ttered into by Divine Lunga on the stroke of half time.

Grobler forced off

The striker didn’t recover from the challenge. He was replaced at the start of the second stanza by Terrence Dzvukamanja.



Lorch should have restored Sundowns’ lead moments before the break but his first time shot was way off target after a lovely floated ball into the box by Bongani Zungu.



A draw was probably a fair reflection of the game with neither team doing enough to get to claim all three points. Masandawana are now 13 points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates. They still have two games in hand. They will now turn their focus to the Nedbank Cup with a last 16 clash against Maritzburg United