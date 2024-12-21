Betway PSL

Larsen quits after Chiefs youngsters maul Magesi

Magesi FC head coach Clinton Larsen announced his resignation live on television after his side were beaten 3-0 by the...

Clinton Larsen - Magesi FC

Clinton Larsen has resigned as head coach of Magesi FC. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Magesi FC head coach Clinton Larsen announced his resignation live on television after his side were beaten 3-0 by the Carling All Stars in the Carling Cup on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

“This is my last game as Magesi coach,” Larsen told SABC TV.

“I am bidding farewell after two years, (after) helping the team get promoted as well as winning a trophy. Those are two moments I am very proud of. I wish the club all the best moving forward. I thank the chairman for giving me the opportunity to lead this club.”

Larsen’s shock decision

Larsen’s decision to quit comes as a particular shock given that he won the Carling Black Label Knockout trophy with Magesi just under a month ago. Magesi beat Orlando Pirates in the last 16 and Mamelodi Sundowns in the final en route to the title.

The Limpopo side are, however, bottom of the Betway Premiership with just six points from nine matches.

“The decision was based on me not getting the best out of the players in the league,” added Larsen.

“There are 21 games to play and I am affording the club the opportunity to bring in someone who can change it around. I is not working for me at the moment.

“I am very proud of winning promotion at my first attempt. And I am very prouid of winning the Carling Knockout. Those are memories that will live with me for a long time.”

Chiefs youngsters excel

Kaizer Cbiefs’ youngsters shone for the All Stars, meanwhile, in their win over Magesi.

Naledi Hlongwane, an 18 year-old from the DStv Diski Challenge, scored twice while first team midfielder Samkelo Zwane got the other goal, as the All Stars led 3-0 inside the first half hour.

“It was a very disappointing first half perfformance, we were very flat,” added Larsen

