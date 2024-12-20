Riveiro refuses to take credit for Vilakazi’s rise at Chiefs

"Mfundo was there first because the people were voting for him to be there," said the Pirates coach.

Jose Riveiro has refused to take credit for Mfundo Vilakazi’s rise at Kaizer Chiefs.

The Orlando Pirates coach was in charge of the Carling All Stars team that beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 last season with Vilakazi one of the standout players on the day.

His exploits in the Carling Black Label Cup earned him a first-team contract at Chiefs and has since became a regular player under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.



Riveiro, who will once again be the head coach of the All Stars team that will face Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium at 3.30pm today, says credit should be given to Vilakazi for seizing the opportunity that was given to him.

“I think you have to contextualise that situation. Mfundo was there first because the people were voting for him to be there, it’s not a coach selection. It would be nice for me to say that, or to follow that story [that I launched Mfundo’s career. But the reality is that Mfundo was there because people voted for him, he was on the field because the people wanted him to be there and I think the boy answered in a really good manner on the day,” said Riveiro during a media conference in Orlando.

“He managed to show that he’s an interesting player. He’s a reality right now in his team and as a young player, I wish him all the best.”

Vilakazi a source of inspiration for youngsters

Riveiro added that Vilakazi is a good source of inspiration for the young players to have the motivation to go on the field on Saturday and launch their professional careers like Vilakzi did.

The Pirates coach, however, warned the aspiring youngsters to be themselves during the game against Magesi and not to try and imitate Vilakazi or Relebohile Mofokeng.



“They must not try to be Vilakazi or Mofokeng. They have to be themselves and show the kind of players they are and hopefully they can have a good day.

“The platform on Saturday is for them to show what they can be in the near future. I’m not thinking about anything else at the moment, to help them during the game. They must understand what’s going on because we will be trying to win the match. It is more about the players than me,” concluded Riveiro