Sundowns suspend ladies coach Tshabalala amid sexual misconduct allegations

'Mamelodi Sundowns views these allegations in a very serious light,' read a club statement on Saturday.

Jerry Tshabalala has been placed on special leave by Mamelodi Sundowns amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Picture: BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns announced on Saturday that they have placed the coach of their ladies team, Jerry Tshabalala, on special leave.

This comes after allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against Tshabalala.

ALSO READ: Cardoso explains Sundowns change in fortunes

“The board of Mamelodi Sundowns has been made aware of allegations of improper conduct that have been made by various women players against the coach of the ladies team,” read a Sundowns statement.

“Mamelodi Sundowns views these allegations in a very serious light and has appointed a top law firm, Bowmans, to investigate these allegations and report to the board as soon as possible.

“Sundowns has, in the interim, put coach Jerry Tshabalala on special leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.”

SABC Sport published an article on Saturday where they said after speaking to several sources, including players and staff, Tshabalala stood accused of:

“Making sexual remarks to players and female staff, asking them how many times they shave their private parts and how their private parts look or is shaped.

“He is also accused of walking in when players are changing in the changing room and refusing to leave the changing room, even when players are completely naked.”

Tshabalala has been head coach of the Sundowns ladies team since 2012.