OPINION: Something smells fishy about Larsen’s Magesi exit

There was plenty of time for Larsen to turn Magesi's fortunes around in the league.

Clinton Larsen became the second coach to quit live on television this season on Saturday.

Larsen chose to announce he had left Magesi FC in his post match comments after the 3-0 loss to the Carling All Stars in the Carling Cup at Orlando Stadium.

Echoes of Ramovic

His move echoed former TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic, who resigned live on TV immediately after his side’s 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on November 6.

It seems impossible that a resignation is done like this, without some kind of acrimony between a head coach and his employer.

Usually there is a statement released by a club, citing ‘mutual consent’. Whether this is true or not, it indicates that a head coach has agreed to tow the party line, at least in public.

Going live on television, however, surely makes a clear statement that something is not right between coach and club.

Larsen’s announcement comes as a shock because it was only a month ago that he was being lauded as a champion in a fairytale story. Under the guidance of the former Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates defender, Magesi beat Mamelodi Sundowns at the Free State Stadium to lift the Carling Black Label Knockout trophy.

The Magesi head coach showed immense tactical acumen in masterminding wins over Pirates in the last 16, and Sundowns in the final.

And now he is gone. His reasoning in his television interview for his departure was Magesi’s poor start to their Betway Premiership campaign. The Limpopo side are currently sitting on just six points from nine games and are bottom of the table.

Was Larsen given enough time?

The financial implications of relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship can be devastating for clubs. But surely the R6.85 million Magesi pocketed for winning the Carling Knockout counts for something!

Less than a third of the way through the season, there was also plenty of time for Larsen to turn Magesi’s fortunes around in the league. Maybe he has just sacrificed himself for the cause, genuinely believing it is the right thing to do. But it all, frankly, smells a bit fishy.