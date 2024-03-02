Lightning strikes but Chiefs do not in Swallows stalemate

Amakhosi have yet to score a single goal since the season resumed.

Zitha Kwinika of Kaizer Chiefs challenges Jacob Everson of Moroka Swallows during their DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Pic: Backpagepix

Lightning came arrowing down at FNB Stadium on Saturday, but even that failed to spark Kaizer Chiefs into any sort of life.

Cavin Johnson’s Amakhosi put up another limp display, failing to score for a third successive match in 2024, as they were held to a goalless DStv Premiership draw by Moroka Swallows.

This was a game that was delayed by over an hour, when the heavens spoke in the 57th minute, referee Olani Kwinda forced to halt play because of lightning in the area. Chiefs fans danced and sang as the rain poured down, showing plenty of spirit despite their team’s awful performance.

It was Musa Nyatama’s Birds who looked far more likely to score once the match resumed, with Chiefs, down to ten men after Edmilson Dove’s red card, at least continuing to show defensive resilience. Right now, however, Amakhosi’s season is going absolutely nowhere.

The closest Chiefs came to scoring came on the half hour mark, as Ranga Chivaviro’s header was well-stopped by former Amakhosi goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi. Ashley Du Preez turned in the rebound but the flag was up for offside.

Otherwise Chiefs laboured without ever really giving the Birds a problem in a scrappy opening period where neither side impressed.

Swallows got stuck into their work and fought gamely in midfield, with Gregory Damons full of energy. But there was no real structure to their build up, as might be expected from a team that has been dramatically reshaped in the new year.

Amakhosi were ponderous in their passing game, meanwhile, and kept crossing the ball too close to Akpeyi, who grasped the ball gratefully every time.

Chiefs found themselves in deeper trouble just after the break, as Dove hauled down Mhango and was shown a straight red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

In the 57th minute, the lightning came down and referee Olani Kwinda halted the game.

Sharper Swallows

When play resumed, over an hour later, Swallows looked sharper, Gabadinho Mhango curling a free kick just over the bar.

In the 68th minute, Givemore Khupe’s deflected shot drew an acrobatic save from Bruce Bvuma in the Amakhosi goal.

At the other end, Akpeyi had to be alert to block a Duba effort, but it was still Swallows offering more of a threat. Substitute Letsie Koapeng should have done far better with a headed chance in the 81st minute and just a minute later, Mhango put a shot inches over.

In stoppage time, Akpeyi had to dive to his left to stop Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s effort, but that was that as Chiefs’ misery continues.