Makgopa earns Pirates narrow victory over City

Bucs are now in fourth spot on the log with 29 points after 18 matches.

Evidence Makgopa solitary goal secured Orlando Pirates’ first maximum of the year after they edged Polokwane City 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Pirates assistant Ncikazi wary of Polokwane City

The Bafana Bafana striker’s goal came in the second half, after many attempts to find the back of the net.

With the win, Pirates have now collected four points in their last two games having played to a 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bucs are now in fourth spot on the log with 29 points after 18 matches, while Polokwane City remain in ninth place with 24 points after the same number of matches.

It was a cagey first half, with both teams struggling to make any threats in the first few minutes of the game, with the Buccaneers having much of the ball possession, but they weren’t using it effectively.

The first time there was any promising shot at goals was in the 23rd minute when Polokwane City winger Oswin Appolis hit a long-range shot that went off target.

That threat seemed to have woken up Pirates players up. Youngster Relebohile Mofokeng had a lovely touch inside the box and tried to take a shot and the ball seemed to have been handled with a hand by Kambala, however, referee Sikhumbuso Gasa waved play on while Bucs players shouted for a penalty.

The closing stages of the first stanza saw the Buccaneers create two great chances. First, it was Karim Kimvuidi with a good turn before taking a shot on the edge of the box, followed by Mofokeng with a nice curler, but both didn’t go into the net.

Pirates finally got the lead through Makgopa in the 68th minute. The striker missed a few chances earlier on, but made amends by scoring with a header to give the away side the lead.

Polokwane City seemed to drop their heads in the second half, with Bucs taking control of the game.

Pirates almost got a second of the match, but substitute Kabelo Dlamini was denied by the upright just moments before the referee blew his final whistle.

ALSO READ: ‘Anger misdirected’: Chippa Mpengesi blamed after break in at Safa’s East London offices

Pirates will now prepare for a clash against Cape Town Spurs at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, while Rise and Shine will host Golden Arrows on Sunday, 10 February.