Phakaaathi Reporter

By Phakaaathi Reporter

1 minute read

30 Jan 2024

09:59 pm

Live blog: Morocco vs South Africa

At stake, it's the last spot in the quarterfinals round of the competition.

Percy Muzi Tau and South Africa players arrive at stadium before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Morocco at Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Cote dIvoire on Tuesday. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Hello and welcome to Phakaaathi’s live reporting of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last-16 clash between Morocco and South Africa at San Pedro Stadium.

With Nigeria, Angola, DR Congo, Guinea, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast and Mali having booked their spots in the last eight of the tournament, it remains to be seen as to which country will join them. Will it be Morocco or will it be South Africa?

Follow the game live here:

RELATED ARTICLES

