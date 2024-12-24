8-1! Mabasa hits hat-trick as Pirates rout Gallants

There was little sign of the goal glut to follow as Pirates and Gallants went into the break tied at 1-1.

Tshegofatso Mabasa celebrates after one of his three goals against Marumo Gallants. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates should have a very merry Christmas after hammering Marumo Gallants 8-1 in a Betway Premiership encounter at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Mabasa Pirates magic

But Mabasa’s first goal two minutes after half time sparked a run of six goals in 35 minutes for the Buccaneers, who have now won eight of their first nine Premiership matches.

The game started in brilliant fashion for Pirates as inside a minute Kenneth Nthatheni deflected in Deon Hotto’s cross.

The game was stopped momentarily because of bad weather conditions in the Orlando area. But once it resumed, former Buccaneer Gabadinho Mhango’s strike levelled the scores in the 23rd minute.

Mabasa was making his first league start for Pirates in almost three months. And he put Pirates back in front early in the second half, before adding another six minutes later.

Deano Van Rooyen then scored his first goal for Pirates since joining from Stellenbosch this season, while Mbatha completed a 17 minute hat-trick in the 64th minute

Mbatha missiles

Midfielder Thalente Mbatha then scored two long-range strikes, the first an actual screamer, while a Boitumelo Radiiopane penalty compounded Gallants’ misery.

The result means Pirates remain three points behind Mamelodi Sundows, following Masandawana’s 1-0 win over AmaZulu on Tuesday. The Buccaneers, however, have a game in hand and this result will have done their goal difference no harm at all.