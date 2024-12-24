Rayners scores late winner for 10-man Sundowns against AmaZulu

Usuthu will be disappointed with their failure to make their numerical advantage count.

Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 football match against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban on 24 December 2024 ©Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

10-man Mamelodi Sundowns produced a late show to secure a narrow 1-0 win over AmaZulu in a Betway Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

In-form striker Iqraam Rayners scored the winner in the final minute of regulation time to hand the Tshwane giants maximum points in KwaZulu-Natal. Usuthu will be disappointed with their failure to make their numerical advantage count after Ronwen Williams was sent for an early shower with 30 minutes left to play.

The game got off to a flying start with both teams looking for an early breakthrough in the first half that was played in the pouring rain in Durban. Khuliso Mudau missed a great opportunity to open the scoring when he blasted his right-footed effort over the bar after being set up by Lucas Ribeiro inside the box five minutes into the game.

Usuthu looked dangerous on the counter attack but their execution in the final third let them down. There was no space in the AmaZulu line-up for new signings Sandile Mthethwa and Bongani Zungu.

Sundowns finished the opening half stronger and should’ve gone to the break leading. Mudau squandered another good chance two minutes before the half time whistle as his shot went over the bar from a well-crafted move by the Brazilians.

On the stroke of half time, Richard Ofori denied Sundowns winger Kobamelo Kodisang who had dribbled his way into the AmaZulu box. Rushine de Reuck’s header from the resultant corner kick shaved the upright.

Williams was shown a straight red card for handling the ball outside the box after going off his line to try and thwart Tshepang Moremi’s run behind the Sundowns defence. Masandawana new coach Miguel Cardoso responded by taking off Aubrey Modiba for Dennis Onyango, who came in to plug the hole left by Williams.

Just when it looked like the game was headed for a goalless draw, Rayners headed home the winner from a Teboho Mokoena free kick. It was Rayners’ sixth goal of the current league campaign and his 13th in all competitions.