Larsen linked with Richards Bay after Magesi departure

'They wanted him even before the season started but he was able to sort out his issues with Magesi management,' a source confirmed.

Richards Bay have rekindled their interest in Clinton Larsen, who announced his resignation as Magesi FC head coach on Saturday.

Magesi were hammered 3-0 by a Carling All Stars team in the Carling Cup. Larsen shocked everyone when he announced that it was his last game for Dikwena tṧa meetse.

The well-travelled coach led Magesi to automatic promotion to the Betway Premiership after winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season. Their fairytale run continued in top-flight football when they won the Carling Knockout against Mamelodi Sundowns last month.

According to our source close to the club, Larsen nearly left Magesi even before the season started due differences with the club’s management, but common sense prevailed and he was able to continue at the Limpopo outfit.

“Richards Bay are back for coach Larsen now. They wanted him even before the season started but he was able to sort out his issues with Magesi management,” the source confirmed.

“He didn’t leave because chairman Solly Makhubela intervened and he was able to keep his job. He has a good relationship with the chairman and they have huge respect for each other but unfortunately it didn’t work out.”

Magesi are at the bottom of the Premiership log with six points in nine matches. They have suffered six defeats and recorded only one victory.