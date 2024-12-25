Pirates coach Riveiro talks goal difference after record win

'Every game counts, goals conceded count, your goal difference counts,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro says even goal difference could be factor in what he expects to be a very close race with Mamelodi Sundowns for the Betway Premiership title.

Pirates equalled the biggest margin of victory in a Premiership match on Tuesday when they hammered Marumo Gallants 8-1 at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates’ booster

The result kept Pirates, who have a game in hand, within three points of Sundowns. And it means they now also have a better goal difference than Masandawana.

“We expect a tight race for the title,” said Riveiro after the match.

“It is just game number nine but you can see it will not be an easy race. Every game counts, goals conceded count, your goal difference counts. So you have to try and find an advantage when it is presented (to you).

“In terms of self-confidence for the team, for the players … it is always important to see what you are capable of doing,” added the Pirates coach.

The game on Tuesday was actually tied at 1-1 at haf time. Riveiro sensed “a bit of anxiety in the stands with the 1-1, with some mistakes here and there.”

But two minutes into the second half Tshegofatso Mabasa smashed home Deano Van Rooyen’s cross, sparking an avalanche of goals.

Mabasa completed a 17 minute hat-trick. Van Rooyen scored his first goal for the club. Thalente Mbatha blasted home a couple of long-range crackers and Boitumelo Radiopane netted a penalty after Relebohile Mofokeng had been fouled in the box.

Records set

It was the biggest top flight win for Pirates in their league history. And it matched the 8-1 win for SuperSport United over Thanda Royal Zulu in 2004, as well as Manning Rangers’ 7-0 win over Hellenic in 2001 and SuperSport’s 7-0 win over Maritzburg United in 2011