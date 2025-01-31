Mabasa looking to break Soweto derby duck and convince dad to support Pirates

“I want to score in this game. Hopefully, get my first goal in the derby and help the team get the three points,” said Mabasa.

Innocent Maela, Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates and Yusuf Maart and Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during the Soweto derby press conference at Soweto Theatre in Soweto on Thursday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Tshegofatso Mabasa might have achieved a lot since joining Orlando Pirates from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2019, but his failure to score in the Soweto derby still haunts the striker and he wants to change this on Saturday.

Mabasa is second in the all-time Pirates scoring charts with 40 goals, but the Bloemfontein-born striker is yet to score against Chiefs and he says he wants to break his duck when the Buccaneers take on Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium (kick-off is at 3.30pm).



“I think I’m joint second top goalscorer in this club’s all-time list. It is something I can always be proud of and I want to keep on achieving even greater things for the club.”

Mabasa is also hoping that should he score and help his club win against Chiefs, he will also convince his father to change his allegiance and become a Pirates supporter. Mabasa’s father is a Chiefs supporter.

“My father is one person I speak to almost every day. I’m grateful for his support, but one thing I have not managed to do is for him to change allegiance to Pirates. He is a Chiefs supporter and many people at home are Chiefs supporters. Hopefully, I will disappoint them by helping the team win the game on Saturday.

“I grew up supporting this club and I want to make history and leave my mark too,” commented Mabasa.



‘Chiefs to convert chances against Pirates’

Meanwhile, Chiefs forward Mdudusi Shabalala has warned his teammates that they should convert their chances if they are to emerge victorious on Saturday.

Chiefs have been guilty of creating many chances in the games they have played so far this season and not converting them and Shabalala believes that if they take their chances against Pirates, they stand a better chance of beating them.

“Playing against Pirates, if you don’t take your chances, they will score. They are a team that scores as many goals as they can. If you don’t take chances, you risk losing the game, and we don’t want to be in that situation.

“We will have to take every chance we get. It is a big game, and sometimes big games don’t offer many chances. The few chances you get, you need to convert them,” said Shabalala.



Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi and Ranga Chivaviro are expected to spearhead the Chiefs attack against Pirates, but word coming out of the Amakhosi camp is that the youngster will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the Soweto derby.

With Wandile Duba already out of this clash due to an injury, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will be hoping that he passes it.