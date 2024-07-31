Malesela returns to Gallants after Kerr’s shock exit

Kerr stepped down after he was informed by the club that they would be introducing a co-coaching system.

Dan Malesela is the new head coach of Marumo Gallants FC. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Marumo Gallants have announced the appointment of Dan Malesela as their head coach ahead of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership.



Malesela’s return to Bahlabane Ba Ntwa comes hours after Dylan Kerr resigned from the position on Tuesday.

In a statement, Gallants said Malesela’s appointment comes as part of the club’s efforts to strengthen the technical team.

The club statement:

“Marumo Gallants Football Club announces the appointment of Dan Malesela as the club’s new head coach.

“The appointment comes as part of Gallants’ efforts to strengthen the technical team. Also to address delays in finalising the squad for the upcoming season.

“Malesela, a seasoned South African coach, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to Marumo Gallants. His football career includes playing for and coaching well-known South African football teams.

“His return to Gallants marks his third tenure with the club. He aims to positively contribute to the club’s strategic goals.



“Meanwhile, following disagreements with the management team regarding the co-coaching structure and other management processes, coach Dylan Kerr has resigned with immediate effect.

“Further announcements regarding player signings and additional technical team appointments will be made in the coming weeks.

“The club will be unveiling the new kit this week at a media launch to be held in Bloemfontein.”