Dortley believes he can deal with pressure of Chiefs jersey

'You have to be mentally strong, and I think I can handle it,' the new Chiefs defender told iDiski Times.

Kaizer Chiefs’ new central defender Rushwin Dortley is well aware of the extra responsibility that comes with playing for Amakhosi and has promised Chiefs fans he will give his all for the club.

Dortley is one of Chiefs’ new recruits ahead of the 2024/25 season, joining from Cape Town Spurs, where he starred last season despite the Mother City side being relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Amakhosi are looking to end a run of nine successive seasons without a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware under new head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

“Chiefs is one of the biggest clubs in the country,” Dortley told this week’s edition of the iDiski Times newspaper.

“They have a lot of supporters and there’s going to be pressure and it’s part of football. That will, at the end of the day, help you to improve your game. It’s gonna to be tough, but you have to be mentally strong, and I think I can handle it.”

‘I’ll do my best!’

Chiefs’ fans will certainly have a new defensive hero if Dortley can help avoid the kind of slack defending that contributed to Amakhosi’s 4-0 loss in the Toyota Cup by Young Africans on Sunday.

“My message to Kaizer Chiefs fans is that I will come there and do my best!” he added.

“I’ll do my best to deliver at the back, to keep goals out; and going forward, to contribute … scoring goals in set-pieces. But mainly … they will know that there is someone at the back that will work and that will do his best!.”