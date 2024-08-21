Mammila wants Baroka to play like Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns

“We are a big team at this level, so we are going to play for a win in all the matches," said Mammila.

Baroka FC coach Morgan Mammila has revealed his target for the upcoming Motsepe Foundation League.



Mammila was called to help Bakgaga gain promotion to the Betway Premiership through the playoffs after Dan Malesela was put on leave. Still, the playoffs were eventually won by Richards Bay FC, who retained their top-flight status.

Baroka qualified for the promotion/relegation playoffs after finishing third in the Motsepe Foundation League behind champions Magesi FC and runners-up University of Pretoria.



ALSO READ: Are PSL clubs refusing to sell players to Kaizer Chiefs?

Speaking to the media this week, Mammila revealed how he planned to return Bakgaga to the elite league of South African football.

“We are not playing for a draw, we are going to play like Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, and Orlando Pirates. They don’t go to the match and look for a draw,” said the former Chippa United coach.

“We are a big team at this level, so we are going to play for a win in all the matches and I think with the quality that we have; we will manage to win 20 games and get 60 points and we will win the league.

“You look at the previous coaches – how many wins? 12. If you are hired as a coach you must do better than the previous coach, so my target is 20 games. Win 20 matches and get 60 points,” he added.

Mphahlele defends signing his son

Meanwhile, Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has defended the signing of his 16-year-old son to the senior team.

Mphahlele’s son Seboledi Mphahlele, was among the 11 new players unveiled by the club this week.



OPINION: The recycling of coaches in PSL needs to stop

“He was not selected by me. He was selected by the coach, players, technical team, and supporters. Everyone was happy with him during the trials. I did not tell them that he was my son,” explained Mphahlele.

“So he is here on merit and not here because he is my son but he can play good football,” concluded the Baroka boss.



Baroka will begin their Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign with a clash against Orbit College at home on Sunday.