Former Orlando Pirates striker lands new club in Bahrain

The Cameroon international is believed to have now penned a one-year deal.

Souaibou Marou has found a new home at Al Shabab Club in Bahrain after parting ways with Orlando Pirates.

Marou, who joined the Buccaneers from Cameroonian side Coton Sport in January last year, saw his contract terminated by Pirates in June after he struggled to get game time at the club.



He made three assists and scored no goal in nine appearances in all competitions for Pirates during his one-and-a-half year stay at the club.

The 23-year-old striker reportedly attracted interest from several Betway Premiership sides, but Al Shabab have since moved swiftly to secure his signature.



His move to the Middle East was confirmed by Al Shabab on Monday.

“Al Shabab signs a contract with Cameroonian player Souaibou Marou to represent the first football team in the new sports season 2024/2025,” read a statement from the club.



ALSO READ: Are PSL clubs refusing to sell players to Kaizer Chiefs?

The Cameroon international is believed to have now penned a one-year deal with an extension option with the Bahraini Premier League side.

Marou will be looking to revive his career and hopefully return to the Cameroon squad, having been part of the Indomitable Lions squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in South Korea.