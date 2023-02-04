Maseko sets up SuperSport win over City

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United beat Cape Town City on Saturday evening to complete a DStv Premiership double over Eric Tinkler’s men.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori won 2-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

New recruit Zakhele Lepasa immediately got himself into the good books of SuperSport supporters, who were impressed with his runs and fine touches, which received cheers from the Matsatsantsa A Pitori faithful. But in the end, youngster Thapelo Maskeo was SuperSport’s saving grace.

Lepasa was involved in the build up to Maseko’s goal as his industrious efforts saw him bulldoze City’s defence to go gain possession of the ball before he released it to Siphesihle Ndlovu, who found Maseko waiting around the goal mouth. Maseko fired past Darren Keet to give The Spartans the lead in the 18th minute.

Lepasa could have further cemented himself as a fan favourite, as the SuperSport jersey No.10 came really close to finding the back of the net on his United debut.

The Orlando Pirates player, who is on loan for the rest of the season, was found by Grant Margerman in the box, who played an unexpected cross on the path of Lepasa. However, the lanky attacker was caught flat footed when the ball arrived at his feet, and ended up just taping the ball into the hands of Keet.

Youngster Jamie Webber could have doubled up for United in the last five minutes of the opening stanza. It was Lepasa again who fought for the ball and won in it just outside the box and laid it on to Ndlovu, who then found Webber in a great position.

He fired a shot on the volley and in flight, it looked as though it was heading to the roof of the net, but defender Taariq Fielies dived to head the ball away for a corner, sparing City’s blushes.

Own Goal

In the second stanza, the sides continued to exchange blows, but none of them really landed until in the dying moments of the game. City were looking for equaliser and sent up goalkeeper Keet to add numbers at a corner kick.

But that did not go according to script as United won the ball and Gamphani Lungu fired in a shot that looked as though it was headed straight to touch, but Darwin Gonzalez turned the ball into the back of his own net.