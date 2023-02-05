Hunt hopes to hold on to Lepasa beyond this season

Ntokozo Gumede

Gavin Hunt has stated that SuperSport United’s weakness has been the absence of key players in their defence due to injuries.

Thulani Hlatshwayo, also known as “Tyson,” has been out for the last six games, and Luke Fluers is now also injured and unavailable.

To add to Hunt’s troubles, defender Thatayaone “TT” Ditlhokwe is on his way to Kaizer Chiefs after he signed a pre-contract.

But Hunt made sure that he holds on the the Botswana international as SuperSport slapped Amakhosi with an exorbitant transfer fee to avoid having him leaving in the recent January transfer window.

Typically, when a player signs a pre-contract with a rival, they are frozen out from the team by the coach. However, Hunt has stated that he will still play “TT,” despite his dissatisfaction with the club’s decision to let him leave for free.

“The backline situation is a big blow. The strength of this team has been the back four and that is why we got ourselves up the league because “Tyson” and “TT” had a strong combination. But Tyson is struggling,” said Hunt.

What Lepasa adds to SuperSport

One player Hunt hopes to hold on to beyond the end of the season is Zakhele Lepasa. The25-year-old is on loan from Orlando Pirates in a deal that will see him wear Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s colours until the end of the season. But Hunt wants to make him feel at home in the hope that they can negotiate another deal at the end of the season.

“Lepasa is different from all of the strikers that we have and you need different types of strikers and that is why I took a chance with him,” said Hunt.

“He is not fit and we need to get him fitter.”

Hunt went on to add that he looks forward to building his team to compete in the Caf Champions League if The Spartans manage to finish second in the DStv Premiership.

“I have the appetite. I have been doing this for many years and we will build another team. I have never had the luxury to spend here. But let’s try to finish the season first,” said Hunt.