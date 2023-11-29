Maswanganyi admits Pirates were disjointed against Richards Bay

"It is bad for the team, for us as players, and the fans, we are very disappointed," said the mifielder.

Orlando Pirates attacking Patrick Maswanganyi midfielder was left disappointed after the Buccaneers failed to get maximum points against Richards Bay FC over the weekend.

The Buccaneers were looking to continue the winning run they had before the Fifa international break, but all their efforts came unstuck against the Natal Rich Boyz.



Prior to the break, Pirates secured six points in their last two DStv Premiership clashes against Soweto rivals KaizerChiefs and Sekhukhune United.

The two results were a big confidence booster for Pirates, who had given Cape TownSpurs their first and only league victory in the league when they lost 1-0 to the Cape side prior to the Babina Noko tie.

Maswanganyi, who has become a regular in Jose Riveiro’s team, was left disappointed with the result against Richards Bay, a game that ended in a 0-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium last Saturday.

“It is very disappointing, especially after starting to win our games now we are dropping points. It is bad for the team, for us as players, and the fans, we are very disappointed with the result,” said Maswanganyi.

“We didn’t come together (play well as a team) because we started slow in the first half and lost too many balls. We started getting into the match late, but it is always difficult coming from a break and playing in such a big stadium. But it is not an excuse for us players because we want to win. We gave our best and it didn’t (the win) come.”

Following the draw against Richards Bay, Pirates are now sitting in position nine on the league standings after 12 matches with only 16 points.



With only the Carling Knockout semifinals fixtures taking place this weekend, they will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host Moroka Swallows FC in the so-called original Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium.