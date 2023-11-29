Sundowns back on top after Tshwane derby win over SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns are back on top of the DStv Premiership log following a comfortable 2-0 win over SuperSport United in a Tshwane derby on Wednesday.



Peter Shalulile broke the deadlock 31 minutes into the game before Lucas Ribeiro added a second to give his side a 2-0 lead at the break.



The victory moves the Brazilians to 27 points, two above second-placed Cape Town City while Matsatsantsa a Pitori remains in third place.



The Tshwane giants continued their perfect start to the season with nine wins in as many matches to set a new PSL record. Ribeiro’s impressive start to life in South African football continues. It was his sixth league goal in seven matches and will no doubt be a contender for individual honours if he continues like this.



The defending champions have four games in hand. They are playing catch-up on the domestic front following their participation in the African Football League and CAF Champions League.



Masandawana were ahead when Shalulile tapped home from a Lebohang Maboe cutback inside the box. Their second goal on the stroke of half time came from a wonderfully crafted free kick drill that was clearly engineered on the training ground.



Maema cleverly floated the ball over the United’s wall and Ribeiro chest controlled before firing past the helpless Washington Arubi who was deputising for Ricardo Goss who is on loan from Sundowns and can’t play against his parent club.



He’s not the only one who was missing for Gavin Hunt’s team as another loanee Etiosa Ighodaro had to also watch from the stands.



SuperSport were much better in the second stanza after the introduction of exciting youngster Shandre Campbell who threatened Ronwen Williams’ goal but he perhaps lacked the cutting edge to unlock the Sundowns defence.



Downs will now be away to TP Mazembe in the champions league on Saturday while SuperSport will be at home to USM Alger in the Confederation Cup.