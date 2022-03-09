Knife-wielding women attack Sundowns midfielder at his home

Mgosi Squad

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Lesedi Kapinga was lucky to escape unharmed after two women tried to attack him with a knife at his home in Kyalami outside Midrand last Monday (February 28).

It is not clear yet how the women got into his house but it is believed that he had a little get together with friends and the two ladies were also guests of the gifted player.

But according to a Sunday World report, while at the house a fight broke out between Kapinga and the women who then attacked him. After hitting him with some chesa mpama, one of the women then produced a knife, the report claims.

“The police arrived to calm the situation, and the cops asked to see the knife that was supposed to have been used to stab Lesedi. One of the ladies produced the knife and handed it to the police,” the report quotes one of the eyewitnesses who asked to remain anonymous.

Kapinga was part of the Sundowns team who played in the DStv Premiership loss to Maritzburg United last weekend – just five days after the alleged incident.

He was however not part of the team for their Nedbank Cup game against second division side Mathaithai FC on Tuesday evening.

Gauteng police spokesman Mavela Masondo was quoted confirming the incident but did not reveal the name of the victim in the case.

“A case of assault was opened at Midrand Police Station on Monday. Two suspects were arrested and charged with common assault related to domestic violence.”