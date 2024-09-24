Cape Town City reignite interest in Kapinga

'I've heard that Cape Town City have made enquiries about him but SuperSport United are also in the mix,' a source confirmed.

Cape Town City has reignited their interest in Lesedi Kapinga following his exit at Orlando Pirates. The attacking midfielder has long been on the radar of the club from the Mother City, even during his days at Black Leopards.

Kapinga’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2020 didn’t yield positive results as he struggled to break into the team in his three years with the league champions. His time with the Buccaneers wasn’t successful either after 12 appearances in all competitions in his only season with the Soweto giants.

“I’ve heard that Cape Town City have made enquiries about him but SuperSport United are also in the mix because Lesedi is keen to remain in Gauteng where he has been for the last four years,” a source close to the player confirmed.

“His package shouldn’t be a problem for both teams. If he gets his match fitness back, I think he would be a great signing because of his creativity upfront. He also has a point to prove because he feels that he could have done better with more playing opportunities at Sundowns and Pirates.”

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Lesedi Kapinga for the early release of his contract. Both parties have agreed to amicably part ways following a meeting earlier today,” the club said in a statement last Tuesday.

“On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we would like to thank Lesedi for his time at the club and we wish him all the best for the future.”