Maritzburg favourites for Baroka’s Makume, Chiefs in the hunt too

With Kaizer Chiefs said to have also sniffed around Bonginkosi Makume’s situation, Phakaaathi can report that he is more likely to sign for Maritzburg United.

Makume was one of the better performers for Baroka FC who were officially relegated to the GladAfrica Championship last weekend and he already has suitors.

A source close to the Soweto born player says he has heard that there are three KwaZulu-Natal clubs interested while Chiefs have also come into the picture.

“The big three of KZN (AmaZulu, Royal AM and Maritzburg United) are all interested. In fact I heard that his manager is just awaiting offers so he can sit down with the player and discuss them.

“But they seem to favour a move to Maritzburg because he has a chance of growing there as a player under Ernst Middendorp. There is stability in terms of the coaching personnel there.

“But you know in our football money talks and I will not be surprised if he ends up at Royal AM or even at Chiefs because I heard they have also been monitoring him,” said the source.