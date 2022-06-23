Jomo Cosmos could be back in GladAfrica Championship

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The details are sketchy at the moment, but there is a probability that Jomo Cosmos could make a quick U-turn and play in the Glad Africa Championship next season.

According to some sources, Cosmos boss Jomo Sono has launched a case with the Premier Soccer League against Hungry Lions, whom he claims fielded an ineligible player in 10 of their 30 games. The player’s name is Tshepo Mohlala.



Mohlala is a former Cosmos player and Sono claims that he never gave him his clearance before joining Lions.



If he wins the case, Cosmos will see his team avoid relegation.

Ezenkosi were relegated at the end of the season as they finished in the 15th place in the Championship.

“I don’t know what the case is about but what I know is that he is very confident that he will win and get his place in the Championship back from what I have heard,” said one source.

Cosmos’ relegation upset some football supporters in the country as the club is considered an institution that produces quality players.



Sono has been known to have a good eye for raw talent which he gets from the amateurs and polish into big stars.

In recent years his team has produced the likes of Linda Mntambo and Tebogo Tlolane, both of Orlando Pirates. The likes of former Kaizer Chiefs stars Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould are also from Sono’s hands.

This is a developing story and we will keep our ears on the ground and provide updates as soon as new information filters through.



Attempts to get a comment from Sono did not yield any results as his phone rang unanswered.