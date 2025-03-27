Pirates coach weighs in on Sono ‘elephants and ants’ comments

Sono went on to criticise those who were comparing him to Maswanganyi, saying one cannot compare "elephants to ants".

Patrick Maswanganyi wearing the number 10 jersey during the CAF Champions League 2024/25 football match between Orlando Pirates and CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium in January. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Jersey number 10 might have been retired many years ago, but the debate surrounding the iconic number at Orlando Pirates continues to divide the fans and football fanatics alike.

Football legend Jomo Sono wore the number 10 jersey during his playing career at Pirates, and the number has since been retired by the club in his honour.



Patrick Maswanganyi, however, decided to use it in the CAF Champions League this season and this decision somehow revived the debate.



When asked to give his thoughts on whether Maswanganyi deserved to wear the jersey during an event in September last year, Sono gave a diplomatic answer and threw a veiled swipe at the midfielder for dancing on the ball and going towards his goal.

Sono went on to criticise those who were comparing him to Maswanganyi, saying one cannot compare “elephants to ants”.

“Don’t compare him (Maswanganyi) with me. He’s a good number 10 for Pirates. Let him stay as a number 10 for Pirates, but you can’t compare an elephant to an ant. I was an elephant,” said Sono.

This jibe seemingly did not sit well with Maswanganyi and the Bafana Bafana midfielder made this clear during an interview in the recent “Bucs Camp” documentary.

“As a person you shouldn’t look down on anyone regardless of who you are and what you do,” Maswanganyi responded when he was asked about Sono’s comments on him.

“I think for the fact that I play for the same team you played for and did well in. I think a person like him should instead be supportive so that we can also believe we can reach his heights because we’re here to try to outdo those before us and many will still come to surpass us.”

In the same documentary, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro also shared his views on the subject saying Maswanganyi is not trying to take someone’s space at Pirates.

“I think legends are legends for a reason in the club. It’s because the fans love you. Nothing else.

“Even if you provide the best numbers ever in history but the people don’t love you, you’re not going to be a legend. You’re just going to be a good provider in the club, a good sign or a good whatever, but not a legend. The fans will make you a legend. And I don’t think that Tito, or anybody, will take the place of Mr Jomo Sono in Pirates’ fans’ hearts,” said Riveiro.