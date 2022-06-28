Sandilands new role at Orlando Pirates revealed

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates are said to have offered Wayne Sandilands a goalkeeper coach role in the club’s development structures to try work his way up to the senior team from next month, an insider at the Buccaneers has revealed.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach announcement took Ncikazi by surprise



Sandilands, whose contract expires at the end of this month has come into an agreement with Pirates management to go into goalkeeping coach course, while building his coaching skills with the juniors.



“Wayne will be coaching the young guys, that is where he has to start. But, the ultimate goal is to be working with the seniors. It just that he has to go on the coaching courses first, once he has his badges he will be promoted to the senior team,” said the source.

“He can’t wait to start, he is really excited about this new role because it is something that has always in his mind. He is eager to learn and wants to make a mark in football. If you remember well last season, he was the one who was training the goalkeepers after Andrew Sparks left the club. He is someone who is very determined that is why he has been given this role. He has the support and everyone just wants him to succeed because they know how badly he wants it (success).”

The source further revealed that Sandilands’ humility and good professional behavior earned him the respect from the management, that is why they thought it would be best to help start his coaching career.



“Wayne is a very humble guy and everybody knows that. He is one guy who is always there to help anyone at any time. The young players look up to him and they respect him. Having someone like him at a club makes the job easier for the coach. He is always there for the guys and very respectful.