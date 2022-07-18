Pirates to send youngster on another loan spell

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates development graduate Thabiso Sesane will be sent on another loan spell next season, with Venda Football Academy in the Motsepe Foundation Championship being the 21-year old defender’s most likely destination.

However, there is also interest from the DStv Premiership, an informant at the club has revealed.

The centre back was promoted to the Pirates senior team last year, making eight appearances for the team. He was then sent out on a loan stint to Jomo Cosmos and the club has since been relegated to the ABC Motsepe League.

According to an insider, Sesane has a future at Pirates, but the timing is wrong for him to fight for a place in the starting line-up in the senior team and he needs more game time to elevate his game.

“Pepe (Sesane) is one of the guys the management is really proud to have. He is a product of Orlando Pirates and he has to be protected by all means,” a source told the Mgosi Squad.

“He is the future of the club and like many other players before him who were promoted to the first team, they don’t want him to be warming the bench or sitting on the stands.

“So, he will be loaned once again, I think they will send him to Venda Football Academy. But, apparently there is (also) team in the DStv Premiership that wants him and the club would consider them as a first option,” said the source.

“You can see when these guys come back from Venda that there is some growth in their game. I know the boy personally and know he is someone who is really eager to represent the club at senior level, but knows that his chance will come.

“He is patient and works really hard. I think that’s what stands out about him. You don’t find players like him anymore. So, when you get someone like Pepe, you have to make sure that you nurture him to the fullest.”