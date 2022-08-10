Orlando Pirates offered Ghanaian youngster

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates have been offered a chance to sign promising Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Arko-Mensah, Phakaaathi has learnt.



ALSO READ: Riveiro enjoying the party as Pirates go in search of a second win in a row



According to reports in Ghana, the 20-year-old Arko-Mensah is a top-rated and versatile player who is tipped for big things in the future.



“Pirates are understood to be doing everything in their power to secure the services of Arko-Mensah whether on loan or a permanent deal. The club however prefers it to be on a permanent deal,” said a report on Ghanaweb.com.



“Their scouts have seen the player and were impressed and have recommended that the club move quickly to secure him.”



Arko-Mensah is currently on the books of Honka FC in Finland but the club are said to be willing to let him go should a good offer be put on their table.



Pirates recently unearthed Kwame Peprah of Ghana and Olisa Ndah of Nigeria.