Percy Tau staying put at Al Ahly for time being

It looks like the reportedly unsettled Percy Tau will have to stay on at Al Ahly after an offer from a French club was rejected by the Egyptians.



Le Havre were reported to be interested in having the Bafana Bafana vice-captain on their books and negotiated for a loan deal that could be made permanent if he impressed. But the deal fell through as the sides could not reach an amicable agreement, which means Tau will have to stay on in Egypt.



Tau has struggled for game-time at Al Ahly after Pitso Mosimane’s departure. But with Ricardo Soares, who replaced Mosimane, now also fired, Tau gets a chance to impress whoever is hired as new coach.



Rumours are rife in Egypt that Al Ahly will try to lure Mosimane back to the club on a better offer that will give him complete control on signings.