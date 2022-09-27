Why Mosimane snubbed Al Ahly for a move to Saudi Arabia

Mgosi Squad

Egyptian outfit Al Ahly were apparently ready to welcome back former coach Pitso Mosimane, with the Egyptians having tabled a good offer for the South African coach to help revive the club.

Since Mosimane’s departure from Ahly in July had a lot of mixed reactions from everyone, particularly the club legends who didn’t value the 58-year old Kagiso born mentor, despite him winning a number of prominent silverware for the club.

Mosimane left the Egyptian giants after spending over three years with the club and collecting many trophies despite criticism he got. But, the Ahly board knew what Mosimane was bringing into the club and leaving his post as the coach disappointed many and others were not happy because they believed in him.

“You see coach Mosimane is one of the special guys, he was well respected at Ahly and he did a good job since he joined them. But obviously you can’t be loved by everyone, some people had a problem with him. But as soon as things were falling apart they began to want him back because the team has not ben the same since he left, hence they were considering getting him back to the club,” said a source.

“He was given a good deal by Al-Ahly, but he wanted something else and another challenge in his career, so he would have not left despite the pressure he got from some of the top members of the team as well as the ex-players. People were just jealous of him.”

Mosimane has now been appointed as new coach of Al-Ahli Saudi FC in Saudi Arabia.