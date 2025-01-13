Adams set to join Sundowns in lucrative January transfer

It is just a matter of time before both clubs make an announcement.

Jayden Adams (left) celebrates after scoring for Stellenbosch in the Caf Confederation Cup against Stade Malien on Sunday. He is set to join Mamelodi Sundowns in the January transfer window. Picture: Zondi/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC midfielder Jayden Adams will join Mamelodi Sundowns in the current transfer window, Phakaaathi understands.

It is just a matter of time before both clubs make an announcement regarding the lucrative transfer that will see the Bafana Bafana international move to Chloorkop on a long-term deal that is believed to be five years.

Sundowns target Adams scores for Stellies

Adams scored in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Stade Malien to help Stellies reach the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals. The Mgosi squad was alerted last December of the Brazilians’ need to reinforce their midfield and the fact that Adams was their number one target.

Adams, who was part of the Bafana team that won a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire last year, was also on the wanted list of Kaizer Chiefs and a few unnamed European clubs.

Masandawana had already tried to sign Adams

Masandawana tried in vain to lure Adams to Gauteng before the season started, but the Cape Winelands side was not ready to cash in yet after selling Iqraam Rayners and Deano van Rooyen in the same window.

Sundowns have now finally got their man to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the season that will culminate in the club playing at the FIFA Club World Cup in June, where they are drawn against Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan HD.