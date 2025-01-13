Mgosi

Pirates to use Lepasa to seal Matuludi deal?

Lepasa last played competitively in April last year.

Zakhele Lepasa - Orlando Pirates

Is Zakhele Lepasa about to say goodbye to Orlando Pirates? Picture: Backpagepix

Zakhele Lepasa might be used as a sweetener by Orlando Pirates in a deal that would see Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi head in the opposite direction.

ALSO READ: Adams set to join Sundowns in lucrative January transfer

The highly-rated striker is making steady progress from an ankle injury, having been out of action for nine months. 

Bucs want Matuludi

In an effort to get him game time, Pirates are open to the idea of letting him go to City  as part of the deal to sign long-time target Matuludi. The 27-year-old Lepasa, who was the subject of interest from SuperSport United recently, is yet to feature for the Soweto giants this season due to injury.

He last played competitively in April last year in the 1-1 draw against Moroka Swallows where he came off the bench to replace Thalente Mbatha late in the game. The Buccaneers confirmed on their website on Sunday that Lepasa is edging closer to making a full recovery.

ALSO READ: Pirates seal spot in Champions League quarterfinals

‘Progressing well’

‘Zakhele Lepasa is progressing well as he continues to undergo rehab. He has started field-based running as they gradually increase the load,” the statement read.

