Pirates beat Belouizdad to seal spot in Champions League quarterfinals

A goal in each half by Relebohile Mofokeng and Thalente Mbatha earned Orlando Pirates a 2-1 win over CR Belouizdad on Sunday and a place in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League.

The victory also saw the Buccaneers reclaim their place at the top of Group C standings with 11 points after five matches.

A scrappy affair

With so much at stake for both teams, the first 15 minutes of the first half was a scrappy affair that had more fouls committed than goalscoring chances created.

It was the visitors who had the first shot at goal in the 16th minute through South African forward Khanyisa Mayo, but his long-range shot went narrowly wide of goal.



Mofokeng put the Buccaneers in the lead four minutes later against the run of play. Belouizdad carelessly lost the ball at the back and it fell onto the path of Tshegofatso Mabasa. He unleashed a powerful shot that deflected off a Belouizdad defender and an off-balanced Moustapha Zeghba could only parry the ball into the path of Mofokeng who tapped the ball home.



Abderrahmane Meziane wasted a glorious chance to score the equaliser for Belouizdad in the 27th minute when he found himself in a one-on-one situation with Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, but he shot wide of goal.



Belouizdad were awarded a free kick in a promising position in the 43rd minute, but Mayo’s shot went over the crossbar and with that went the chance for the visitors to grab the equaliser before the half-time break.



The visitors almost found their equaliser in the 50th minute through Islam Slimani, but the veteran striker’s shot went over the crossbar after he was found inside the box by a nice pass from Mayo.

Mbatha strikes for Pirates

Mbatha then doubled Pirates’ lead with a wonderful long-range strike in the 61st minute after he was set up by Patrick Maswanganyi.



Pirates appealed for the penalty in the 80th minute after it looked like Mofokeng had been fouled inside the box, but the referee waved play on.



Abdelraouf Benguit gave Pirates the scare in referee’s optional time when he pulled one back for Belouzidad, but it was a little too late for the Algerian outfit as they bowed out of the CAF Champions League after finishing third in Group C.

Meanwhile, Al-Ahly, who beat Stade d’Abijan 3-1 on Saturday, have also qualified for the quarterfinals.