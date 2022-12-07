AmaZulu’s pursuit of Sundowns’ Mngqithi still very much on

Mgosi Squad

AmaZulu FC’s quest to lure Manqoba Mngqithi away from Mamelodi Sundowns is gaining momentum once again.



The Durban side first showed interest in Mngqithi when he was demoted at Sundowns from head coach to senior coach.



But with Mngqithi’s contract at Sundowns binding, AmaZulu had to shelve their aspirations for a while.



“They can begin speaking to him officially in January when he is in the last six months of his deal there,” said a source.



“They are really interested in him and they are putting together a good deal for him. They know he is earning big bucks at Sundowns. But he also has his own ambitions and Usuthu will give him the platform to showcase that he is still a good coach.



“They initially wanted Steve Komphela but since the re-shuffling that happened at Sundowns, they have turned their interest to Mngqithi.”