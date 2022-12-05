Pirates preparing ‘big offer’ for AmaZulu midfielder

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates are said to be preparing a big deal for AmaZulu FC midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula.



The Randfontein born midfield strongman has attracted the interest of the Buccaneers technical team.



According to sources Pirates are willing to sell or loan AmaZulu a few of their players to ensure the deal goes through.



“They want him in the next transfer window. They are already preparing an offer for AmaZulu,” says a source.



“They will add four players in the deal to entice Usuthu to part with their captain.”



Makhaula has been a consistent performer for the Durban side since he joined from Highlands Park.



It is said that he impressed Pirates coach Jose Riveiro with his performances in the MTN8, where they lost in the final.



Pirates are willing to offer Usuthu Evidence Makgopa, Sandile Mthethwa, Neverdie Makhubela and Tebogo Tlolane.