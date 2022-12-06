Sundowns set to table multi-million rand offer for City’s forward

Mgosi Squad

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to have put aside R15-million to offer to Cape Town City for Khanyisa Mayo.



ALSO READ: Jali’s agent dismisses Chiefs, Pirates rumours



A source says Mayo is seen as the perfect replacement for Peter Shalulile, who is set to leave the Chloorkop side in January.



It seems Sundowns have backed down and yielded to Shalulile’s demand to be allowed to move elsewhere in January.



The Namibian striker didn’t play for Sundowns before the World Cup break as he was protesting against the club forbidding his proposed move.



And now Masandawana have turned their interest to Mayo, who will be Shalulile’s replacement.



“I don’t see why they would not get him because they have a good working relationship with City and the money they are offering is just too good to turn down,” said a source.



“The problem might be that Mayo is cup-tied for the Caf games and will not be able to play for Sundowns should he sign. He has already played for City in the Champions League and cannot be registered for the same competition by another team,” added the source.