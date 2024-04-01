Mgosi

1 Apr 2024

Chiefs target Mokwana has also been on Sundowns’ radar

'Sundowns have been keeping tabs on him and he was discussed this season,' a source close to the Brazilians technical team revealed.

Elias Mokwana - Bafana Bafana

Elias Mokwana impressed in Bafana’s friendlies against Andorra and Algeria. Picture: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Elias Mokwana, who impressed so much for Bafana Bafana in the recent friendlies, has been on the radar of Mamelodi Sundowns for some time, Phakaaathi understands.

The Sekhukhune United attacker marked his Bafana debut with a goal in the 1-1 draw against Andorra in an international friendly recently. He also provided one assist in the 3-3 stalemate against Algeria.

Mokwana was one of four players who were on standby for the Africa Cup of Nations. This publication previously reportedly that Kaizer Chiefs were favourites to sign him, but Chiefs will always struggle in a spending war with Sundowns.

‘I don’t expect him to stay at Sekhukhune’

“Look, Sundowns have been keeping tabs on him and he was discussed this season. They ended up not going for him but I know for a fact that he’s a player they have been monitoring,” a source close to the Brazilians technical team revealed.

“I’m not saying they have approached Sekhukhune yet, but after his performances for Bafana, I would be surprised if they don’t look in his direction again.

“From what I understand, it’s quiet now regarding approaches from other clubs but I don’t expect him to stay at Sekhukhune beyond this season.”

Mokwana put in another eye-catching display with an assist for Linda Mntambo in the 2-1 DStv Premiership win over Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

