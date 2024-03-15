Chiefs favourites to sign Mokwana from Sekhukhune

'It’s confusing for a player when two big teams are eager to sign him, especially if there is that one team that has your heart,' said a source.

A source close to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target Elias Mokwana has revealed that the midfielder would prefer playing for Amakhosi, should they table the right offer for him.

Chiefs and Pirates are currently in the race to sign the exciting player, whose performances for Sekhukhune United haven’t gone unnoticed, earning him a Bafana Bafana call-up for this month’s friendlies against Algeria and Andorra.

Mokwana was also named on Bafana’s standby list Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which was held in the Ivory Coast earlier this year.

According to the source, the midfielder has always been an admirer of Chiefs, though he also has a soft spot for Pirates.

Chiefs are currently his first choice should there be a good deal for him and he believes playing for Amakhosi will give him a chance to be a regular at Bafana.

‘A good investment’

“It’s confusing for a player when two big teams are eager to sign him, especially if there is that one team that has your heart,” a source told the Mgosi Squad.

“But, when things like this happen you have to make a proper choice. Sometimes it’s not all about money, because you just want to see your career elevated and to be recognised. For him, it is about getting as much game time as he can and being able to feature more for Bafana,” said the source.

“What’s good is that he is only 24-years-old, and any team that will be able to get him they will know that they have made a good investment. He has been doing well for Sekhukhune, that’s why he has been called up to Bafana Bafana.

“In my view, a move to Chiefs will be good because they are building and if you look at the squad they have, he will be able to play. It will be difficult if he chooses Pirates, the competition is muc tougher. But, he is a good player and I believe whichever team he choose he will be able to play.”

Mokwana was signed by Sekhukhune from Motsepe Foundation Championship side Platinum City Rovers in 2022, and he has been able to fit in well at Babina Noko.