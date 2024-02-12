Belgian club interested in Sundowns star after AFCON displays

'I was surprised when I heard that a team from Belgium wants Mudau,' said a source.

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau is said to be another player who has attracted interest from clubs in Europe.

ALSO READ: Williams, Bafana scoop AFCON awards

Mudau was one of the top performers for Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations, with his sterling displays.helping the team finish the continental tournament in third place.

It is said that Genk in Belgium have been impressed by the defender’s performance, and they are looking to approach Mamelodi Sundowns for his services

The Belgian club’s representatives are said to have been following Bafana’s coach Hugo Broos’ progress (Broos is also Belgian) and have been impressed by what they have seen from the players.

‘Impressed’

“These guys have been following coach Hugo’s progress since he became the Bafana coach. They didn’t know much about South African football, and they wanted to see what he is going to achieve, especially with the national team. But now, they are impressed with what they have seen,” said an insider in the Bafana camp.

“I think the AFCON gave a lot of people a clear picture of what South Africa is all about. I was surprised when I heard that a team from Belgium wants Mudau. You must remember that Mudau comes from Black Leopards and he is not a big-name player, that’s why I’m surprised.”

“But I’m glad that he is getting this attention, especially from a club like Genk. It can change his whole life, especially his career. So, I’m just crossing my fingers that those guys (Mamelodi Sundowns) make a deal with them (Genk).”