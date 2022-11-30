Rama back at training with AmaZulu after concussion injury

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After suffering an injury before the Fifa break, AmaZulu FC defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has fully recovered and is back at training with Usuthu as the team prepares to continue with the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.

The AmaZulu defender suffered a concussion during the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates and had to leave the field.

But now, having spent some time at home with the season on a break due to the ongoing Fifa Word Cup in Qatar, Mphahlele is happy to be back with the squad as the prepare for their league clash against Sekhukhune United on 31 December at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“I’m happy to be back with the boys training, you know, obviously after what happened after the MTN8 final with the freak injury. I am okay now. I am just looking forward to the so-called mini pre-season, so we can prepare for our next game against Sekhukhune,” the defender told the club’s media.

“I think the break was needed for me personally since I am far from my family and my kids. It was good to be home and spend time with the family.”

With the global tournament unusually playing now instead of June, Mphahlele says says the important thing is to work hard and try to adapt to coach Romain Folz philosophy since he has only been with the club for less than two months.

“Of course, it just doesn’t feel normal. We are used to seeing the World Cup in June, but we are professionals, we know we must do what we must do,” he added.

“Now we know it is time to work and that’s what we are going to do. We are just looking forward to having more time with the coach because as we know that he came in late (October).”