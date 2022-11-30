Six strikers linked with Kaizer Chiefs, are they good enough?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs’ search for strikers is believed to be at an advanced level with six players now linked with the Naturena side.

Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane reiterated that he would not be rushing to make signings just for the sake of adding squad numbers.

And he has changed the team’s recruitment policy to ensure they acquire the right players who will help the club in the long term.

“We are still hunting,” said the Chiefs mentor earlier this month. “But we are avoiding a situation of bringing in players out of desperation.

“This time around we did our homework. We looked back at how we brought in players before.

“We are looking at the way we want to play even in the future because the game is forever revolving so you don’t just think about the now.”

Here we take a look at six of the strikers whose names are currently being bandied around as Chiefs’ possible targets for the January transfer window:

Fiston Mayele: The 28-year-old was born in Mbuji-Mayi in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He has a good scoring record and is currently on the books of Young Africans SC in Tanzania.

According to Transferamrkt.com, he has scored seven goals in six games for Young Africans.

Amanuel Gebremichael: The 23-year-old is Ethiopian and is currently with St George. He is a versatile player and can also play as a winger. He has six goals in 33 games for the Ethiopia national team.

One thing that makes him fit into Zwane’s team is that he looks comfortable on the ball and can take on defenders.

Dino Ndlovu: The former Bafana Bafana man will be a free agent in January with his contract at Chinese team Changchung Res ending in December.

The 32-year-old Klerksdorp born player is well travelled and has PSL experience having played for Platinum Stars, SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns previously.

Ndlovu has international experience as well having spent most of his career in Israel and China. He will not need much time to adjust.

Balint Bajner: The 32-year-old was born in Szombathely in Hungary. His statistics are nothing to write home about. But Amakhosi also took a gamble on Samir Nurkovic whose statistics were also not appetising and he proved a good find.

He is also well travelled having played for Borussia Dortmund in Germany and Ipswich Town in England.

Boris Kopitovic: The 27-year-old was born in Montenegro and currently plays for Tampines Rovers in Singapore.

He has a decent record with 41 goals in 35 games for Rovers since 2020. He has however not played in any big league before.

It is actually his first time playing outside of Montenegro. He joined Rovers in 2020.

Junior Sede Dion: The 28-year-old is currently on the books of Marumo Gallants where he has proved to be a decent attacker.

He scored four goals in five games in Marumo’s successful run in the Nedbank Cup last season where they lost in the final.

He has two goals in the league so far having featured in nine games for the Limpopo side.