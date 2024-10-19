Official: Pitso Mosimane joins Iranian club

The former Bafana Bafana coach says he is delighted to join two-time Asian Champions League winners.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has joined Persian Gulf Pro League outfit Esteghlal Football Club.

Mosimane replaces Iran and club legend Javad Nekounam who left his head coach role this month after a poor start to the season.

“Esteghlal is a very big club in the Gulf region, with a long and illustrious history,” said Mosimane.



“The two Asian Champions League stars on top of their badge tell you what kind of club this is. Their last trophy was won in 2022, and we can believe their fans are hungry for glory once again.

“The challenge that awaits us is steep, but it is our privilege to lead such a prolific club. I would like to thank the club leadership for placing their trust in us. We are ready to get to work,” he added.

Mosimane joins the Iranian club with his trusted lieutenants Maahier Davids, assistant coach, fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga, and performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon.



The South African contingent will be looking to steer Esteghlal to a respectable position on the log as they are currently 10th in the Persian Gulf Pro League standings after collecting nine points in eight games.