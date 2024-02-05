Chiefs gave Johnson an open chequebook in January

'He (Jonhson) believes in the team that he has,' said a source.

An insider in the Kaizer Chiefs camp has revealed that the management of the team had given interim coach Cavin Johnson an open cheque book to go out and sign any player that he wanted.

Johnson, however, decided it was best to keep the players at his disposal, because the club has enough talent.

Chiefs are one of the DStv Premiership clubs who weren’t active in the January transfer window, while log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns made some interesting signings to bolster their squad in the race for the title.

Orlando Pirates also added new faces to their squad. It is said Johnson reckoned it was better to promote young players from the club’s Diski Challenge side, hence the promotion of Donay Jansen and Mfundo Vilakazi, who have both been outstanding in that competition.

“Coach Cavin is a very smart man and he knows what he wants. Let me tell you, the management was ready to spend money on any player that he wanted, but he was not interested. He believes in the team that he has, so he didn’t want any complications in his squad and he thinks the guys just need to be motivated,” said the source.

“That is why you see young boys being given an opportunity. Obrigado (Vilakazi) is now with the senior team and he is going to play. Jansen, is also a very good striker.”