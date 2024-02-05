Al Ahly set sights on Sundown’ Mokoena after stellar AFCON

'They love what they have seen from Mokoena,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been contacted about the possibililty of signing Teboho Mokoena by Egyptian club Al Ahly, who are keen on the midfielder following his performances for Bafana Bafana at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

According to an Mgosi Squad source, Mokoena’s display at Afcon has impressed the African giants, and they believe he can make an impact at the club.

A formal offer pending?

“The Egyptians have been watching the Bafana Bafana games very closely, to monitor Percy Tau. However, they love what they have seen from Mokoena. They have already spoken to one of the guys in the management (at Sundowns), so now it’s all about making things formal,” said the source.

“Mokoena has been playing well, and … is a player who deserves to be playing in Europe … not at a small club, but in top leagues like the EPL or La Liga. That’s how much I rate him.

“But listen, those guys at Al Ahly are really serious about him, I hope it all works out. I think it would be a good move for him because he has done everything that needs to be done at Sundowns as a player.”