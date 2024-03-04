Chiefs legends question players’ commitment

'The mood is not good, you should have seen the management in the last two games (against Milford and Moroka Swallows),' revealed a source.

Kaizer Chiefs management are not only in search of a head coach, but have also urged their scouts to look for quality players that will help revive the club, an insider in the Amakhosi camp has revealed.

Chiefs have been looking for a new permanent head coach since the departure of Molefi Ntseki, with current coach Cavin Johnson having taken the role on an interim basis, having been initially appointed as the head of the academy.

The bosses of the team are also disappointed with the current squad, with club legends having also raised their concerns regarding the players in the squad. Some former players at the Naturena based-outfit have been questioning the players commitment to the club following recent results, especially after they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford United.

‘People were very angry’

“The mood is not good, you should have seen the management … they are very disappointed with what has been happening. Against that team Milford in the Nedbank, people were very angry,” said the source.

“Former players have been coming to the village to raise their concerns, they don’t think the players understand the kind of brand Chiefs is. Scouts are already hard at work trying to bring quality players who will do the job for the club. I think they are nearing the end of search for a new coach and now the big job will be getting top players.”