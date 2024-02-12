Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

12 Feb 2024

10:11 am

Nigeria keeper Nwabali warned against returning to Chippa

Nwabali was the hero for Nigeria when they beat Bafana Bafana last Wednesday.

Nigeria keeper Nwabali warned against returning to Chippa

Stanley Nwabali of Nigeria sings national anthem during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final match against Cote dIvoire at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Cote dIvoire on Sunday. (Achille Ndomo Tsanga/BackpagePix)

A Nigerian football administrator has warned  Super Eagles goalkeeper  Stanley Nwabali not to return his DStv Premiership club Chippa United after the Africa Cup  of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

ALSO READ: PSL postpone DStv Premiership fixtures after Bafana AFCON success

This is despite Chippa boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi publicly showing his support for Nwabali and Nigeria and even receiving a backlash from South Africans for that support.

Nwabali was the hero for Nigeria when they beat Bafana Bafana, saving two penalties in the 4-2 penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw last Wednesday.

According to Uchegbulam, some South Africans are still bitter that it was Nwabali who stopped them from reaching the final and  that he could be ‘dealt with’  if he returns to his Chippa after the AFCON in Abidjan. Nigeria lost 2-1 to Ivory Coast on Sunday.

“The feelers I’m getting from South Africa regarding Nwabali is not encouraging and I want to advise that he should not go back to Chippa United  after the AFCON,” Uchegbulam, a former Vice President of CAF Appeal Committee told the Nation Online.

“Some would say it was just football  but the signals I’m getting  from South Africa about Nwabali is not so positive.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs give injury updates, welcome Dove back after AFCON

Uchegbulam advised Nwabali to go to Nigeria and train with one of their top clubs.

“If possible, he can forget going back to Chippa United and train with any of our top clubs either Enyimba United or Rivers United before he can find a new club.

“ That’s my honest advice  and I hope  he takes it,” Uchegbulam added.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations chippa united DStv Premiership Nigeria

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Concern over rising number of pregnant children in SA
News SABC execs suspended for hiding multi-million rand profit share with contractor- report
Load Shedding What relief? Here’s why you are still getting four-hour blocks of load shedding in Joburg
Local News Will the lights stay on now? Offline Pretoria West power station approved for 40-year lease
Celebs And Viral AKA murder probe at a ‘sensitive stage’ – SAPS

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe