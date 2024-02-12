Nigeria keeper Nwabali warned against returning to Chippa

Nwabali was the hero for Nigeria when they beat Bafana Bafana last Wednesday.

A Nigerian football administrator has warned Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali not to return his DStv Premiership club Chippa United after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.



This is despite Chippa boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi publicly showing his support for Nwabali and Nigeria and even receiving a backlash from South Africans for that support.



According to Uchegbulam, some South Africans are still bitter that it was Nwabali who stopped them from reaching the final and that he could be ‘dealt with’ if he returns to his Chippa after the AFCON in Abidjan. Nigeria lost 2-1 to Ivory Coast on Sunday.



“The feelers I’m getting from South Africa regarding Nwabali is not encouraging and I want to advise that he should not go back to Chippa United after the AFCON,” Uchegbulam, a former Vice President of CAF Appeal Committee told the Nation Online.



“Some would say it was just football but the signals I’m getting from South Africa about Nwabali is not so positive.”



Uchegbulam advised Nwabali to go to Nigeria and train with one of their top clubs.



“If possible, he can forget going back to Chippa United and train with any of our top clubs either Enyimba United or Rivers United before he can find a new club.

“ That’s my honest advice and I hope he takes it,” Uchegbulam added.