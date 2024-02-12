Swallows star Andile Jali at risk of losing house – report

Moroka Swallows midfielder Andile Jali could lose his car after defaulting on his monthly instalments, according to report.



The Sunday World reports that Pretoria property owners Lombardy Home Owners Association dragged Jali to the Joburg high court last week after he defaulted on the payment of levies for the R3.2-million property he bought in their estate.



The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder reportedly bought the posh property in 2016 when he was plying his trade overseas after leaving Orlando Pirates.



“In the court documents, which we have seen, the association, which is registered as a non-profit company (NPC), said Jali signed a memorandum of incorporation in which he undertook to timeously pay the levies after buying the property. But he breached the terms and conditions of the memorandum of incorporation when he defaulted on payments. As a result of the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder’s tardiness, he was over R123 000 in arrears.

“The arrears according to the papers, excludes over R46 000, for which the association obtained an order and judgment against him at the Pretoria Central magistrate’s court on August 28 last year.



“The association said it had, through its lawyers, sent several letters of demand to Jali but the controversial footie showed them the middle finger,” reported the Sunday newspaper.



Quoting an unnamed source, the S Sunday World reported that Jali’s failure to pay the levies could not be attributed to Swallows’s financial troubles.



Swallows have been facing financial troubles of late and they failed to honour two fixtures in December against Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns leading to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee fining them an amount of R1 million of which R600,000 was suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they’re not found guilty of the same offence.

“As you can see, he joined Swallows last year in 2023 but the default judgment for over R46 000 was obtained in August last year, just a month after joining the club.

“So the boy has been defaulting and not properly managing his finances before joining the club,” commented the Sunday World source.



Meanwhile, Jali has reportedly not returned to the Swallows training grounds as he is busy fighting the club over salaries owed to him by the club.



The former Bafana Bafana star has reportedly taken Swallows to the PSL Dispute Resolution Committee in order to recoup the monies owed to him by the Birds.